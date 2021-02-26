Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,143,000 after acquiring an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 188,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after purchasing an additional 235,945 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. 30,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,010. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.