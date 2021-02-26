Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.13. 16,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

