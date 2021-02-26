Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.04). Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,944.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coty by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,310 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,712,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,551,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,007,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.