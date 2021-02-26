Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ALOT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,365. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of -86.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in AstroNova by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

