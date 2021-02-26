Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.47. United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on X shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

X traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,612,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,260,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

