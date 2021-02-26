Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.47. United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on X shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

X traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,612,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,260,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.