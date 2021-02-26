Zacks: Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post $332.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.70 million. Materion posted sales of $277.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MTRN opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 272.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,575 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,718 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 51.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after purchasing an additional 109,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

