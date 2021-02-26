Zacks: Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report sales of $292.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.67 million. Masimo posted sales of $269.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $246.11 on Friday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.17.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $1,638,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Masimo by 68.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Masimo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Masimo by 76.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.