Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

LAZR opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

