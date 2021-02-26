Zacks: Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 87,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,853. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $256.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 524,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 85,734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.