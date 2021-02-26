Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce $1.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $3.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.26 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

FUV opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

