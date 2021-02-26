Zacks: Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $455.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report sales of $455.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $434.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $58.13 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

