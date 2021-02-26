Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XERS stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $265.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.