Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. Venator Materials reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 27.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 130,032 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,220. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $433.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.