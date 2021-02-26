Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $10.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

THO stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.24. 703,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $132.12.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Thor Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

