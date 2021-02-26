Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce sales of $250.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.17 million and the highest is $275.71 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $237.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,817,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $18,494,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $109.51. 1,292,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,338. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

