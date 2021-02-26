Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce sales of $326.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $331.89 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,731. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -526.58.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $492,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

