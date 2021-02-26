Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Down 7.4%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.75. 2,976,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,256,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 80.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

