Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Atish Shah Sells 5,000 Shares

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 79,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 633,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $9,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

