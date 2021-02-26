Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Xencor by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $569,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.