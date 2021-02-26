Xencor, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Xencor stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

