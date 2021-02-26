Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.36.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.