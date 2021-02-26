Xaya (CHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Xaya has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $1,884.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,864,842 coins and its circulating supply is 45,722,715 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

