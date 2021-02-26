WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Up 10.8% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shot up 10.8% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.49. 6,517,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 2,383,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Get WW International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WW International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,204,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,523,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WW International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 452.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in WW International by 267.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.