WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Raised to $38.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.80% from the company’s previous close.

WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of WW stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. WW International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $7,777,813.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,204,814 shares in the company, valued at $82,523,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WW International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of WW International by 267.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

