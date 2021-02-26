Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.72 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $70.72 million and $12.53 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for about $42.17 or 0.00091888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.54 or 0.00471849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00063713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00056435 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00074342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00450514 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

