Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WK. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.78.

NYSE WK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.80. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,927. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $114.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,579,202.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,263 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,690. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,807,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 72.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

