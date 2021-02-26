Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 47.4%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares dropped 47.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 75,778,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 18,350,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

In other news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Demott sold 62,450 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,368,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $523,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

