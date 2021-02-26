Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) (ASX:WOW) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.53

Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) (ASX:WOW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$35.02.

In related news, insider Bradford Banducci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$39.99 ($28.56), for a total value of A$1,999,500.00 ($1,428,214.29).

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

