Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90 to $2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-2.05 EPS.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.93. 26,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,885. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.64.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

