Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WWW. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW opened at $34.14 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.