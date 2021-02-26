Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $79.13 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

