WNS (NYSE:WNS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of WNS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

