Wiser Wealth Management Inc Invests $29.81 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,810,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.09. 249,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,589. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

