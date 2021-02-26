Wiser Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 82,663 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 330,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 765,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,902. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

