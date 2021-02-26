WINk Price Tops $0.0002 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. WINk has a market cap of $64.19 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011847 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

