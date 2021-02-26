WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Down 11.3%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares traded down 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.67. 3,625,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,874,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.
WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)
WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.