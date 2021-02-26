WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Down 11.3%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares traded down 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.67. 3,625,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,874,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

