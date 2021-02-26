Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Willis Towers Watson Public has raised its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.34. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.