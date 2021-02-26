William Thomas Grant III Sells 11,100 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $333,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,397,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,932,162.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, William Thomas Grant III sold 73,372 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $2,267,194.80.

On Thursday, February 11th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $575,969.90.

On Tuesday, February 9th, William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,496,947.00.

On Friday, February 5th, William Thomas Grant III sold 38,217 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $959,628.87.

On Monday, January 25th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $544,416.32.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,289 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $18,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

