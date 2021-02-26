William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANC opened at $18.92 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

