William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Semtech worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.