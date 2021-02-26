William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 386,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,042,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.62. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.