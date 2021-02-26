Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 3.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.64. 135,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

