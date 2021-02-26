Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,770. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $397.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

