Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,583.90

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,583.90 ($33.76) and last traded at GBX 2,583.90 ($33.76), with a volume of 4679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.