Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 123,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,837. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

