Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.32

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.32 and traded as high as $18.42. Weyco Group shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 15,394 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $174.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

