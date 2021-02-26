Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.18

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.18 and traded as high as C$19.35. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) shares last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 129,079 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTE. TD Securities increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.18.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

