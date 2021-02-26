Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 194,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $333.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.97 and its 200-day moving average is $361.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.