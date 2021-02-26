Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,489 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after buying an additional 320,208 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $218.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.