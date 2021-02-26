Wedbush Securities Inc Purchases 13,880 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 20,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 194 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $919.56.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $109.75.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 251 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051.69.

On Monday, January 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $972.50.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $935.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $907.50.

On Monday, December 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $892.50.

On Monday, December 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,540.00.

JMP Group stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. JMP Group LLC has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JMP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

